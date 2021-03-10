The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on March 22, 2021 on the application of Clarks Point Development for
subdivision approval, Lots 17, 18, 19 and 23, Ice Pond Road. The Planning Board meeting which will begin at 7 p.m. will be held
via Zoom. The Zoom address is as follows:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85301372547
Meeting ID: 853 0137 2547 One tap mobile
+13017158592,,85301372547# US (Washington D.C)
+13126266799,,85301372547# US (Chicago) Dial by your
location +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C) +1 312 626 6799
US (Chicago) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)