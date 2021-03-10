Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF WISCASSET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

at

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on March 22, 2021 on the proposed Solar Energy Systems Ordinance. The Planning Board meeting which will begin at 7 p.m. will be held via Zoom. The Zoom address is as follows:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85301372547
Meeting ID: 853 0137 2547 One tap mobile
+13017158592,,85301372547# US (Washington D.C)
+13126266799,,85301372547# US (Chicago) Dial by your
location +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C) +1 312 626 6799
US (Chicago) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^