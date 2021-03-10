The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on March 22, 2021 on the proposed Solar Energy Systems Ordinance. The Planning Board meeting which will begin at 7 p.m. will be held via Zoom. The Zoom address is as follows:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85301372547

Meeting ID: 853 0137 2547 One tap mobile

+13017158592,,85301372547# US (Washington D.C)

+13126266799,,85301372547# US (Chicago) Dial by your

location +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C) +1 312 626 6799

US (Chicago) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

