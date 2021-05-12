Advanced Search
TOWN OF WISCASSET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

at

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the Site Plan Review application of MSD Wiscasset, LLC for a groundmounted solar photovoltaic facility located at the Wiscasset Airport, 98 Chewonki Neck Road, Map U-10, Lot 001. The public hearing will take place on May 24, 2021 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85301372547
Meeting ID: 853 0137 2547 One tap mobile
+13017158592, 85301372547# US (Washington D.C)
+13126266799, 85301372547# US (Chicago) Dial by
your location +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 929 205 6099 US
(New York)

