The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the Site Plan Review application of MSD Wiscasset, LLC for a groundmounted solar photovoltaic facility located at the Wiscasset Airport, 98 Chewonki Neck Road, Map U-10, Lot 001. The public hearing will take place on May 24, 2021 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85301372547

Meeting ID: 853 0137 2547 One tap mobile

+13017158592, 85301372547# US (Washington D.C)

+13126266799, 85301372547# US (Chicago) Dial by

your location +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 929 205 6099 US

(New York)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

