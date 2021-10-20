The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on October 25, 2021, at 7 p.m. on the following:

1. Application of Wiscasset Gardiner Solar Project on Gardiner Road, Map R6, Lot 7A.

2. Additions to the Article XIII, Shoreland Ordinance, as required by the Department of Environmental Protection.

The public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The zoom address is as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82393794503?pwd=Y3lOOFF6K2RhN1

VtMEl2cWM2RHJVQT09

Meeting ID: 823 9379 4503

Passcode: 836796

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,82393794503#,,,,*836796# US (Chicago)

+16465588656,,82393794503#,,,,*836796# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 823 9379 4503

Passcode: 836796

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kc3KBONsGG

