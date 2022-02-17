The Town of Wiscasset (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Old Ferry Road Culvert Replacement

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the office of the Town Manager at Town Hall located at 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, until Monday, March 14, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. local time. Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud during the March 15, 2022, Selectboard meeting at 6:00 P.M.

The Project includes the following Work:

Supply and installation of an aluminum arch culvert (or equivalent approved material of the same hydraulic capacity), as well as re-construction of approximately 300 linear feet of roadway, along with replacement of approximately 300 linear feet of sewer force main and water main and associated temporary bypassing measures at the intersection of Old Ferry Road and an unnamed tidally influenced stream in Wiscasset, ME. The new structure will replace an existing concrete culvert which is failing.

Obtaining the Bidding Documents

The Issuing Office is Wright-Pierce. Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at the following designated website:

[https://www.wright-pierce.com/projects]

Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated website at a cost of $60 per download. Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be ordered from this website at an additional cost at the Bidders option.

To be considered a responsive Bidder, the Bidder shall have obtained at least one set of Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office using the name that is to appear on the Bid Form. The designated website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. It is the Bidder’s responsibility to check the designated website for addenda.

Pre-bid Conference

A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on March 3, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the project site. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required.

Instructions to Bidders

For all further requirements regarding funding agency notifications, funding agency requirements, bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

This Advertisement is issued by:

Dennis Simmons, Town Manager, Town of Wiscasset, ME

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

