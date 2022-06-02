The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on June 13, 2022, on the Site Plan Review application of Martin and Libby Farmer for a temporary dock in shoreland. The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on June 13 in the Municipal Building meeting room.
