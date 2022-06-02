Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF WISCASSET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

at

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on June 13, 2022, on the Site Plan Review application of Martin and Libby Farmer for a temporary dock in shoreland. The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on June 13 in the Municipal Building meeting room.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^