The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the site plan review and subdivision applications of Optimus Construction Management for the Wiscasset Elder Care Facility to be located at 146 Gardiner Road, Map R-6, Lot 8. The application includes renovations to the existing building and a three-story addition. The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on September 12, 2022 in the municipal building hearingroom.

