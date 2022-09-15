The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the

Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road and via Zoom. For Zoom meeting access please

email admin@wiscasset.org or call the Wiscasset Town Offi ce at 882-8200, Ext. 3. The purpose of the

hearing is as follows:

1. To adopt the 2022-2023 General Assistance Ordinance Appendices A-G.

