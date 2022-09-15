Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF WISCASSET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, GENERAL ASSISTANCE ORDINANCE

at

The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the
Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road and via Zoom. For Zoom meeting access please
email admin@wiscasset.org or call the Wiscasset Town Offi ce at 882-8200, Ext. 3. The purpose of the
hearing is as follows:
1. To adopt the 2022-2023 General Assistance Ordinance Appendices A-G.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^