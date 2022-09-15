Advanced Search
TOWN OF WISCASSET PUBLIC HEARING

at

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the site plan review application of J. V. Properties, LLC, for expansion of the Napa Auto Parts building at 693 Bath Road, Map U-17, Lot 04A. The hearing will be held on September 26 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building meeting room. The Zoom address is:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83390152725?pwd=M2tucThiL213VmpMMlEvT0JOYU5iUT09

