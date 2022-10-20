The Municipal Officers of the Town of Wiscasset are accepting bids for the purchase of the municipality’s interest in three tax-acquired properties listed below. Each bid must be received in writing and in a sealed envelope marked “Tax-Acquired Property Bid Map____Lot____” listing the Map and Lot number on the outside. Each envelope may contain a bid for one property only; any person wishing to bid on several properties must submit a separate bid listing the Map and Lot number in a separate envelope for each

property.

All bids must be received in the Town Manager’s office no later than 5 p.m. on December 1st, 2022. Late bids will not be opened or considered. Each bid must also include the bidder’s name, mailing address and phone number and must be accompanied by a deposit in the form of a certified check or money order, in an amount equal to or greater than 10% of the bid price. Each successful bidder’s deposit will be credited to the total purchase price for that parcel. Deposits will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders. Any bid which does not contain the proper deposit will be rejected.

Bids will be opened and reviewed by the Municipal Officers at the town office December 6th, 2022 at 6 p.m. The Municipal Officers reserve the right to reject any and all bids. Each successful bidder shall have 30 days from the date of the bid acceptance in which to complete the purchase. Extensions may be granted for

good cause. Each property will be conveyed by a quitclaim deed without covenants. In the event that a successful bidder fails, for any reason, to complete the purchase in the time stated, the bid acceptance is void and the bidder’s deposit shall be forfeited to the municipality. The Municipal Officers may thereafter negotiate a sale of the property with any or all unsuccessful bidders.

The properties for sale are described on the Town Tax Maps as:

Map R03, Lot 080; 5 acres of land minimum bid: $3,500

Map R05, Lot 056; 31 acres of land with buildings minimum bid: $30,275

Map R06, Lot 036A; 1.4 acres of land with a mobile home minimum bid: $25,725. This property is currently occupied and the successful bidder will be responsible for dealing with the tenants.

The tax maps and other public information concerning the properties may be reviewed at the town offi ce during its normal business hours, which are: Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note that the municipality makes no warranties or representations of any kind whatsoever concerning the nature, extent, validity, value or utility of any rights to be conveyed.

Bidders are strongly advised to consult an attorney prior to filing a bid.

By: Sarah Whitfield

Chair, Wiscasset Select Board

