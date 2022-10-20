Advanced Search
TOWN OF WISCASSET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the application of the Knickerbocker Group for a change of use from commercial warehouse space to a combined commercial warehouse and modular housing fabrication facility (industrial).

The change will require minor interior renovation work. The property is located at 518 Gardiner Road. The public hearing will be held at the Municipal Building hearing room on October 24, 2022 at 7 p.m. Zoom address for the hearing is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83390152725?pwd=M2tucThiL213VmpMMlEvT0JOYU5iUT09

