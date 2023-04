The Wiscasset Selectboard will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday,

April 18 in the Municipal Building Meeting Room at 6 p.m. for the

purpose of setting waterfront fees.

The meeting will also be available via Zoom.

To join the public hearing via Zoom use the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89949074298?pwd=UllSQTRtd1RqQ1

YvSEV5T0l6UWNsQT09

