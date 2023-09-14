The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Wiscasset Municipal Building Meeting Room. The purpose of the hearing is as follows:
To adopt the 2023-2024 General Assistance Ordinance
Appendices A-G.
TOWN OF WISCASSET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, GENERAL ASSISTANCE ORDINANCE
