The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2023, in the meeting room of the Town Office on amendments to the following ordinance to comply with LD2003:
• Article II Building Laws (lot size and setback requirements);
• Article II Building Laws (Affordable Housing Development Density Bonus),
• Article VI Zoning (Development standards for accessory dwelling units),
• Article VI Zoning (Dwelling unit Allowance),
• Article VI Zoning (Summary of Permitted Uses),
• Article IX Business License (Regulations, Licenses, Permits) and
• Glossary (updated to incorporate definitions from LD2003).
The Wiscasset Planning Board will also hold a public hearing on December 11, 2023, on amendments to
• Article X Section 16 Solar Energy Conversion System (clarification of systems covered),
• Section 16.6 (updating the land use matrix), and
• Clarification of Systems covered by Section 16.6.1(a) to require a building permit.
Copies of the amendments will be available at the Wiscasset Town Office.
Town of Wiscasset Notice of Public Hearing
The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2023, in the meeting room of the Town Office on amendments to the following ordinance to comply with LD2003: