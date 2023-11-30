The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2023, in the meeting room of the Town Office on amendments to the following ordinance to comply with LD2003:

• Article II Building Laws (lot size and setback requirements);

• Article II Building Laws (Affordable Housing Development Density Bonus),

• Article VI Zoning (Development standards for accessory dwelling units),

• Article VI Zoning (Dwelling unit Allowance),

• Article VI Zoning (Summary of Permitted Uses),

• Article IX Business License (Regulations, Licenses, Permits) and

• Glossary (updated to incorporate definitions from LD2003).

The Wiscasset Planning Board will also hold a public hearing on December 11, 2023, on amendments to

• Article X Section 16 Solar Energy Conversion System (clarification of systems covered),

• Section 16.6 (updating the land use matrix), and

• Clarification of Systems covered by Section 16.6.1(a) to require a building permit.

Copies of the amendments will be available at the Wiscasset Town Office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

