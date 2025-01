The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building Hearing Room. The purpose of the hearing is as follows:

• To act on a request for an Adult Use Cannabis Storefront for JAR Co. CV LLC located at 564 Bath Road, Wiscasset.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print