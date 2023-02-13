Town Office Closure

The Wiscasset Town Office will be closed from noon Thursday February 16th until noon Wednesday February 22nd. This closure is necessary to allow for the abatement of asbestos in the flooring of the town clerk/tax collector’s office. We apologize for any inconvenience. At this point the select board meeting scheduled for February 21st will take place as planned. Please check the website for updates.

