Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town Office Closure

at

The Wiscasset Town Office will be closed from noon Thursday February 16th until noon Wednesday February 22nd. This closure is necessary to allow for the abatement of asbestos in the flooring of the town clerk/tax collector’s office. We apologize for any inconvenience. At this point the select board meeting scheduled for February 21st will take place as planned. Please check the website for updates.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^