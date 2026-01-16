The Lincoln County News
Towns of Bristol & South Bristol

at

Johns Bay Coastal Alliance Board Meeting for Bristol/South Bristol Schools ESC will be held on Wednesday, January 21, 2026
at 5:30 p.m.

South Bristol School Library
2024 State Rt. 129, South Bristol
The public is welcome to attend


