Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 10AM

Damariscotta Municipal Offices at 21 School St.

Commercial licenses – $150 plus $2 Agent fee – 3 available

Recreational licenses -$5 plus $2 Agent fee – 16 available

Applicants must be present to participate in the lottery.

Applicants must complete an application & provide valid identification.

Contact Town of Damariscotta at 563-5168 with questions.

