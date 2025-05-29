TOWNS OF DAMARISCOTTA/NEWCASTLE

The Department of Marine Resources has granted Shellfish Licenses for 2025 to the Towns of Damariscotta and Newcastle as follows:

Resident Commercial 16 – $152.00

Non-Resident Commercial 14 – $252.00

Resident Recreational 25 – $12.00

Non-Resident Recreational 10 – $17.00

WHEN: Monday June 2nd, 2025 at 10AM.

WHERE: All licenses will be sold at:

Damariscotta Town Office

21 School Street, Damariscotta

EARLY RENEWAL LICENSES will be available for purchase starting on: Wednesday May 21, at 1:00 PM.

Any applicant who purchased a 2024 Commercial shellfish license for Damariscotta / Newcastle prior to 09/03/2024 is eligible to purchase the early renewal license for 2025 until Thursday, May 29, at 5:00 PM.

*Applicants must complete a written application and provide proof of residency and identification. Please call the Damariscotta Town Office with any questions. 563-5168

