TOWNS OF DAMARISCOTTA/NEWCASTLE 2024 SHELLFISH MEETING

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2024 at 6pm at the Damariscotta Town Office at 21 School Street.

The Damariscotta/Newcastle Joint Shellfish committee will hold a Public Meeting. Please see the agenda items below, not limited to the following:

• Shellfish Management Plan (DMR) required

• Community Science Project

• Any other business

Contact Town of Damariscotta at 563-5168 with questions

