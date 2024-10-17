The Lincoln County News
TOWNS OF DAMARISCOTTA/NEWCASTLE 2024 SHELLFISH MEETING

at

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2024 at 6pm at the Damariscotta Town Office at 21 School Street.
The Damariscotta/Newcastle Joint Shellfish committee will hold a Public Meeting. Please see the agenda items below, not limited to the following:
• Shellfish Management Plan (DMR) required
• Community Science Project
• Any other business
Contact Town of Damariscotta at 563-5168 with questions


