The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWNS OF DAMARISCOTTA/NEWCASTLE

at

2025 Shellfish Lottery to be held Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 10 AM
Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street

As of 8/19/2025 remaining licenses are as follows:
Resident Commercial = 5 of 16 @ $150.00+$2.00 agent fee
Non-Res Commercial = 3 of 10 @ $250.00+$2.00 agent fee
Resident Recreational = 12 of 25 @ $10.00+$2.00 agent fee
Non-Res Recreational = 0 of 10 @ $15.00+$2.00 agent fee

Applicants must be present to participate in the lottery. Applicants must complete an application & provide valid identification.

Contact Town of Damariscotta at 563-5168 with questions


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^