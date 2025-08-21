TOWNS OF DAMARISCOTTA/NEWCASTLE

2025 Shellfish Lottery to be held Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 10 AM

Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street

As of 8/19/2025 remaining licenses are as follows:

Resident Commercial = 5 of 16 @ $150.00+$2.00 agent fee

Non-Res Commercial = 3 of 10 @ $250.00+$2.00 agent fee

Resident Recreational = 12 of 25 @ $10.00+$2.00 agent fee

Non-Res Recreational = 0 of 10 @ $15.00+$2.00 agent fee

Applicants must be present to participate in the lottery. Applicants must complete an application & provide valid identification.

Contact Town of Damariscotta at 563-5168 with questions

