WEDNESDAY August 28, 2024 at 6p.m. at the Damariscotta Town Office at 21 School Street

The Damariscotta/Newcastle Joint Shellfish committee will hold a Public Meeting. Please see the agenda items below not limited to the following:

• Intertidal Experimental lease application request-McPherson

• Ordinance review recommendations for grammatical updates/changes

• Shellfish Management Plan (DMR) required

• Any other business

2024 Shellfish Lottery to be held

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 10a.m.

Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street

Resident Commercial= 2(16) at $150.00+$2.00 agent fee

Non-Res Recreational= 3(of 10) at $15.00+$2.00 agent fee

Resident Recreational= 9(of 25) at $10.00+$2.00 agent fee

(licenses listed as available are as of 8/12/2024)

Applicants must be present to participate in the lottery.

Applicants must complete an application and provide valid identification.

Contact Town of Damariscotta at 563-5168 with questions

