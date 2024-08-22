WEDNESDAY August 28, 2024 at 6p.m. at the Damariscotta Town Office at 21 School Street
The Damariscotta/Newcastle Joint Shellfish committee will hold a Public Meeting. Please see the agenda items below not limited to the following:
• Intertidal Experimental lease application request-McPherson
• Ordinance review recommendations for grammatical updates/changes
• Shellfish Management Plan (DMR) required
• Any other business
2024 Shellfish Lottery to be held
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 10a.m.
Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street
Resident Commercial= 2(16) at $150.00+$2.00 agent fee
Non-Res Recreational= 3(of 10) at $15.00+$2.00 agent fee
Resident Recreational= 9(of 25) at $10.00+$2.00 agent fee
(licenses listed as available are as of 8/12/2024)
Applicants must be present to participate in the lottery.
Applicants must complete an application and provide valid identification.
Contact Town of Damariscotta at 563-5168 with questions