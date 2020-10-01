United Way Open to New Partnerships with Agencies:

Application Deadline:October 30, 2020

United Way of Mid Coast Maine is accepting applications for new funding partnerships with Mid Coast non-profit agencies that work to improve people’s lives in the core building blocks of health, economic stability, and the best start in life for our children.

“Our partner agencies provide such essential services and programs in our communities – basic needs such as housing counseling and food pantry support, education and recreation programs for our children, health care and financial stability services for families and seniors”

said Mary Ellen Barnes of Westport Island, currently Chair of the United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s Board of Directors. Seeing how vital these agencies are to Midcoast residents, learning about their missions, and getting to know the dedicated staff energizes us in our work. This shared commitment to strengthening our communities inspire us in our United Way efforts.”

There is a two-step process to apply for United Way funding for a two-year cycle starting July 1, 2021 and going through June 30, 2023. Agencies must first apply to become Eligible for Funding, and this application deadline is no later than noon, Friday, October 30, 2020. During this first step, United Way volunteers review the agency’s finances and financial control systems, how well the agency is governed, and how well the agency would account for funds donated during United Way’s annual Campaign.

Once an agency is found to be eligible for funding, then the agency may apply in February 2021 to one of United Way’s three focus areas. Volunteers review applications and make specific program funding recommendations to United Way’s local Board of Directors. The three focus areas are:

• Healthier, More Connected Lives: Our goal is for people to experience wellness, safety, positive mental health, human connections, and access to health care.

• Improved Economic Stability: Our goal is for people to have the resources to meet their basic needs and the opportunities to achieve greater financial stability.

• Best Start for Children: Our goal is for all children to have the best start in life and healthy development from birth into the school years to help prevent future problems in health, education, and economic stability.

Organizations interested in applying for partnership should contact John Washburn, Director of Finance & Administration, or Maria Hinteregger, Director of Community Impact at United Way of Mid Coast Maine, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath, 04530, 443-9752, immediately for a copy of the Partnership Agreement and Eligibility Application. Conversations to explore partnership feasibility are welcome. These applications must be completed and returned no later than noon, Friday, October 30th to be eligible for consideration of funding during the two-year cycle beginning July 1, 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

