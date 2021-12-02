The Waldoboro Board of Selectmen has called a Special Town Meeting for Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Town Office, Waldoboro, Maine then and there to vote on the following articles:

Article 1. To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting.

Article 2. Shall the Town approve to change its Maine Public Employees Retirement Plan to allow eligible Emergency Medical Services Employees and Firefighters to participate in Maine Public Employees Retirement Special Plan 3C, effective January 1, 2022 for future service only. This change will provide Emergency Medical Services employees and Firefighters retirement after 25 years of service at 2/3rds of their average final compensation (average of three highest years of earnings).

Board of Selectmen • Waldoboro, Maine

