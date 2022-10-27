Advanced Search
Waldoboro Special Town Meeting

at

The Waldoboro Board of Selectmen has called a Special Town Meeting for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Town Office, Waldoboro, Maine then and there to vote on the following articles:
Warrant Article 1 – To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting.

Warrant Article 2 – Shall the Town vote to fix the thirtieth day of November, 2022 and the fifteenth day of May, 2023 when all 2023 taxes shall be due and payable in (semiannual installments) and to instruct the Tax Collector to charge interest at 4.00% per annum on all taxes unpaid after said date(s)? (This article extends the due date to November 30, 2022 from November 15, 2022 to give the residents more time to make their first payment due to the delayed mailing of tax bills).

