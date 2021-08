The Selectmen of South Bristol will hold public wharf hearings on August 12, 2021 for the applications of:

Alan Kertesz, to construct a replacement wharf at 23 Thompson Inn Road South Bristol, Maine. Map 17 Lot 55,

Russell & Gretchen Evans, to construct a residential pier system at 36 Burma Road South Bristol, Maine. Map 16 Lot 19

Hearings will be held at the South Bristol Town Office, 470 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole

August 12, 2021 at 6:30 pm

