The Selectmen of South Bristol will hold a public wharf hearing July 1, 2021 for the application of:

Robert and Dorothy Rosene to construct a pier system on their property at 170 Fox Hill Road, Walpole, Maine.

It is Map 29 Lot 17D-1.

Hearings will be held at the South Bristol Town Office 470 Clarks Cove Road Walpole

July 1, 2021 at 6:30 pm

