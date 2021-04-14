The Selectmen of South Bristol will hold public wharf hearings April 22, 2021 for the applications of:

— Dana and Ray Smith to construct a pier system on their property, which is located at 87 Adams Way South Bristol, ME (Map 26 Lot 14).

— Simon and Nancy Archibald to construct a pier system on their property, which is located at 33 Sunset Loop South Bristol, ME (Map 13 Lot 1).

Hearings will be held at the South Bristol Town Office

470 Clarks Cove Road Walpole April 22, 2021 at 6:30 pm

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

