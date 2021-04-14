Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

WHARF HEARINGS

at

The Selectmen of South Bristol will hold public wharf hearings April 22, 2021 for the applications of:
— Dana and Ray Smith to construct a pier system on their property, which is located at 87 Adams Way South Bristol, ME (Map 26 Lot 14).
— Simon and Nancy Archibald to construct a pier system on their property, which is located at 33 Sunset Loop South Bristol, ME (Map 13 Lot 1).
Hearings will be held at the South Bristol Town Office
470 Clarks Cove Road Walpole April 22, 2021 at 6:30 pm

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^