Central Fire Station 24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield
Revision to the “Sheepscot River Heights Subdivision” approved August 8, 1989, Route 218 (Mills Road), Map 17 Lots 8, 8A, 8B, & 8C
Addressing driveway entrances.
The regular Planning Board meeting will follow immediately after the Public Hearing.
Subdivision Plan can be viewed at the Town Office during regular business hours or online at the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds Plan Book 44 Page 58, recorded 9/1/1989.
Whitefield Planning Board Public Hearing - February 21, 2024 6 pm
