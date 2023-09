The SOUTH HUNTS MEADOW ROAD will be CLOSED for Joy’s Pond Culvert Replacement.

It will be closed starting Tuesday September 5th, with the plan to reopen October 5th.

From Route 126, Gardiner Road, the last home before the Closure will be 104 South Hunts Meadow Road.

From Route 194, E Pittston Road, the last home before the Closure will be 154 South Hunts Meadow Road.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print