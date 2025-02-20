Whitefield Road Paving and Reconstruction 2025

The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for Road Paving and Reconstruction (approximately 8.3 miles). Persons interested in this work should read the Contract available from the town website at townofwhitefield.com, or by email at townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 10:00 am at the Whitefield Central Fire Station, 24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield. All persons interested in this project are strongly encouraged to attend the pre-bid meeting.

Bids are due by 3 pm on Tuesday March 25, 2025. Bids will be opened the same day at the Select Board Meeting at 6 pm.

