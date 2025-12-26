WINTER PARKING BAN

November 1, 2025 thru April 30, 2026 No vehicle shall be parked within the maintained limits of any street, town way or parking lots so as to interfere with any Town Emergency vehicle or hinder the removal of snow from said street or way by the Town plowing and sanding.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department may cause any vehicle parked on any street, town way or parking lot so as to interfere with any Town Emergency vehicle or hinder the removal of snow by the Town by plowing or sanding, to be removed from the street, town way or parking lot and placed in a suitable parking space off the street at the expense of the person to whom said vehicle is registered without the Town being liable for any damage that may be caused by such removal.

Board of Selectmen

Friendship, ME

