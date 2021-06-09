The Town of Somerville is accepting bids for supplying approximately 1,800 cubic yards of screened winter sand delivered to the Somerville Sand/Salt Shed and mixed by bidder (hereinafter Contractor) inside the shed with salt provided by the Town, by September 30th. Sand and salt shall be mixed in a ratio of 100 lb of salt per cubic yard of sand unless specified otherwise by the Road Commissioner, and kept within the Sand/Salt Shed at 681B Patricktown Road, Somerville. Contractor shall provide the Town an option to purchase up to 1,000 additional cubic yards at the same price until May 1, 2022.

Arrangements for delivery will be made with the Somerville Road Commissioner, Willard Pierpont. Contractor must provide load slips for all sand that Contractor provides.

Bids will be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked, “Winter Sand Bid – Somerville.” Please submit proposals to the Town Clerk at the Somerville Town Office, 72 Sand Hill Road on or before 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Bids will be opened and read publicly during the Zoom based Selectmen’s meeting which begins at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18. The Town of Somerville reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Bid item, Winter Road Sand, shall be free of organic or other weak or compressible materials, trash, vegetation or building rubble. The sand material shall be “live” – consisting of clean, hard, durable particles, free from lumps of clay, organics and all other contaminating substances. More specifically, the winter sand shall comply with the following gradation:

Sieve size Percent Passing by Weight

1/2” 100% • 3/8” 95-100%

No.4 80-100% • No.5 0-35% • No.200 0-3%

No bid will be accepted unless pit location is stated as part of the bid. An inspection by the Road Commissioner of the pit and/or a sample of the material may be requested before bid award.

