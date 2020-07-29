Advanced Search
WINTER SAND SPECS – 2020

The Town of Jefferson is seeking sealed bids for winter sand, ½” minus delivered to Gardiner Road salt shed. Must have the ability to deliver an estimated 3,500 cubic yards in 2-3 days. All sand must be delivered by way of State roads only. The Select Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
All sealed bids must be clearly marked “Winter Sand Bid” and must be submitted to the Town Office by 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020. The bids will be opened on Monday, August 10, 2020, 5:15 p.m.
Send sealed bids to:
Town of Jefferson, P.O. Box 77, Jefferson, ME 04348
Price per yard delivered – sand must meet State Specs.

