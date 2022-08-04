Advanced Search
WISCASSET PLANNING BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on changes to the Port and Harbor Ordinance on August 8, 2022. Proposed changes will be available on the town website. The hearing will be held in the Municipal Building meeting room at 7 p.m. and will be available on Zoom. Zoom address is
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83390152725?pwd=M2tucThiL213VmpMMlEvT0JOYU5iUT09

