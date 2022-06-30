Advanced Search
WISCASSET PLANNING BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 11, 2022, on the application
of Ames Supply, Inc. located at 447 Bath Road, Map U-14, Lot 006. The proposal is to expand parking along
Route 1 and ill the existing detention pond to expand pavement near the delivery area. The hearing will be held in the Municipal Building hearing room at 7 p.m.

