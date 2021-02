Mechanical services to install 2 exhaust fans, associated ductwork, motorized dampers, and connection to power at Wiscasset Middle High School.

For more information about scope of work and to receive a copy of drawings, please call 882-7612 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. A response is requested by Monday, February 22, 2021.

