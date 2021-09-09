Advanced Search
WISCASSET SCHOOL DEPARTMENT REQUEST FOR SERVICES

The Wiscasset School Department is seeking bids for snow plowing and sanding services for the winter season 2021-2022. A bid packet can be picked up at the Superintendent’s Office 225 Gardiner Road or Wiscasset Bus Garage 263 Gardiner Road or by calling 207-882-4104. Bids due by 2:00 pm, October 1, 2021.

