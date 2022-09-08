The Wiscasset School Department is seeking bids for snow plowing and sanding services for the winter season 2022-2023. A bid packet can be picked up at the Superintendent’s Offi ce 225 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset or Wiscasset Bus Garage 263 Gardiner Road or by calling 207-882-4104.

