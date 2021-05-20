Anonymous Donation to Fund SBS Middle School Teacher May 20, 2021 at 11:17 am Nettie HoaglandYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSBS to Develop Plan for Building MaintenanceSouth Bristol School Plans Pre-K ProgramSouth Bristol to Survey Parents on Camera UseSouth Bristol School Sees Enrollment RiseSouth Bristol School Committee Hears Outline for Pre-K Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!