AOS 93 Assistant Superintendent Chosen as Next Superintendent

The AOS 93 Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint the system’s Assistant Superintendent of Business Lynsey Johnston, as the next superintendent, at its meeting on Feb. 8.

Johnston will officially step into the new role on July 1 this year, replacing Superintendent Craig Jurgensen, with her contract running through June 30, 2025.

Johnston’s selection followed an extensive internal application process led by the board and an interview committee composed of a principal, teacher, staff member, and multiple parents representing the AOS 93 towns and schools.

“I know I speak for the entire board, the search committee, the interview committee, everybody who was involved, without hesitation, unambiguously endorsed (Johnston) to be the next superintendent of schools,” Chair Matthew Hanley said.

AOS 93 includes seven towns – Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and South Bristol. Among the seven towns are five elementary schools – Bristol Consolidated School, Great Salt Bay Community School, Jefferson Village School, Nobleboro Central School, and South Bristol School.

Johnston first joined the AOS 93 system in 2016 as principal at Jefferson Village School, and she joined the central office team as the assistant superintendent in the summer of 2020.

Prior to her move to JVS, Johnston served as a middle school teacher and a principal in the RSU 13 school district for 13 years at Rockland District Middle School and South Elementary School.

Johnston was born and raised in Lincoln County and attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worchester, Mass., and the University of Melbourne in Australia for her undergraduate degree. She earned her master’s degree in teaching and learning at the University of Southern Maine and is enrolled in a postgraduate program at New England College in New Hampshire.

“I am incredibly excited and very thrilled to accept this opportunity as well and can’t wait to continue working and learning with Craig and continuing to work with all the boards and communities and schools in the new capacity come July 1,” Johnston said.

Jurgensen, who announced his intention to retire at the end of 2021-2022 school year in December, expressed his gratitude to the board for the efficiency and purpose with which it approached the hiring process for the next superintendent and called the selection of Johnston a “perfect choice.”

“Lynsey has a wealth of experience and knowledge that supports her strong understanding of our member towns, schools, school boards, staff members, and students. She is a thoughtful, collaborative, and focused educator with an understanding and appreciation for the needs of all students. She’s the right person for the job and I am very happy for her knowing that she will take full advantage of this opportunity,” Jurgensen said in a Feb. 8 news release.

The AOS 93 Board will next meet remotely at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. A livestream and recordings of past meetings are available on the AOS 93 YouTube page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

