AOS 93 Superintendent to Retire at End of School Year

AOS 93 Superintendent Craig Jurgensen will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

AOS 93 Board Chair Matthew Hanley announced Jurgensen’s intention to retire at the end of the public vote on the 2022-2023 district office budget and interlocal agreement on Dec. 22. The superintendent delivered the news to the board at the board meeting immediately preceding the vote.

“We’re thrilled for him personally, and we thank him tremendously for his service,” Hanley said. “There will be lots and lots of time over the next several months to celebrate his many, many accomplishments.”

The AOS 93 board will launch the search for a new superintendent in the following days, which will begin within the district, Hanley said. AOS 93 includes seven towns – Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and South Bristol. Among the seven towns are five elementary schools – Bristol Consolidated School, Great Salt Bay Community School, Jefferson Village School, Nobleboro Central School, and South Bristol School.

“We value our current employees and we intend to look thoroughly at who might be interested in the community before we might have to launch a more robust search,” Hanley said.

Jurgensen will work for the school district through June 2022. He joined the AOS 93 as its superintendent in July 2018 after nine years with the Hampshire Regional School District in Massachusetts.

“It’s been a pleasure. It’s had its challenges but it’s been a great experience,” Jurgensen said.

