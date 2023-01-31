Advanced Search
Bremen Library Offers Homework Club on Wednesdays Submitted article

Bremen Library will begin extending its hours until 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning on Feb. 1.

Between 3-5 p.m., school-aged children are encouraged to attend Homework Club, where they may work on schoolwork, choose a book, read quietly, or perhaps draw, color, or work on a puzzle.

Bremen Library Director Kristen Budlong is a former teacher and school librarian, and is very excited to extend this opportunity to local young people. She is hopeful the program will take off, thereby paving the way for other spin-offs, like a book club for kids, Lego building, etc.

Students may be dropped off or ride the bus from Great Salt Bay Community School, with a permission note handed in at school prior. A prompt pick-up by 5 p.m. from a caregiver is expected.

Please contact Bremen Library at 529-5572 or email bremenmainelibrary@gmail.org for more information.

