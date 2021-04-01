Bristol Area Lions Offering Scholarships

The Bristol Area Lions invite high school seniors from Bristol and South Bristol to apply for one of several $3,000 scholarships available this year.

The Lions have awarded scholarships to seniors since 1985. The size of scholarships granted has gradually increased over the years thanks to the generosity of donors.

Scholarship Chairman Michael Hope recently announced that the Ed and Gladys Lewis Scholarship, Ralph and Peg Hunt Scholarship, Pat and Doris Harrison Scholarship, and Al and Jean Rottner Vocational or Trade School Scholarship will all be awarded this spring.

Each scholarship is for $3,000 and is not limited to tuition only. Applications are available online or at the Lincoln Academy guidance department. Applications must be returned by Monday, May 10.

A description of community service is a major factor in this award.

