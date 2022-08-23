Bristol Consolidated School Bus Routes

Tardy bell: 8:10 a.m.

Routes run in reverse in afternoon. Dismissal: 2:30 p.m. Times subject to change depending on ridership/weather.

#52 Driver: Mary Oliveri

Time Stop / Route

7:05: Turn right onto Benner Road and proceed to Fogler Road, turn right, go to turn around and proceed back to Benner Road, turn right

7:15: Continue on Benner Road to Damariscotta town line for turn around

7:20: Continue back on Benner Road to Route 130 – turn left onto Route 130 proceed to Lower Round Pond Road

7:30: Turn left onto Lower Round Pond Road, proceed to turn around (Sproul Hill Road), proceed to Route 130, turn left

7:36: Continue pick up along Route 130 to Sproul Hill Road, pick up at intersection and return to Route 130

7:50: Continue pick up along Route 130 to Bristol School. All Students who live on Route 130 from Bristol Fire Department to school will ride this bus

7:55: Arrive at Bristol School.

#53 Driver: Randy Bryant

Time Stop / Route

7:13: Turn left onto Route 130

7:18: Continue down Route 130 to Southside Road, turn left

7:25: Turn right onto Leeman Hill Road and then right onto Rodgers Road – pick up on road across from marina, follow to the end, turn around and proceed back to Southside Road and turn left

7:30: Proceed back to Route 130

7:39: Turn left on Snowball Hill Road, left onto Pemaquid Trail, turn around at campground

7:42: Turn left back onto Snowball Hill Road, bear right onto Huddle Road and proceed to Route 130

Turn right onto 130 and left onto Route 32 continue pick up to Shaw’s Wharf turn around and proceed back to Route 130

7:46: Turn left onto Route 130, pick up at Pemaquid Villas and proceed to Bradley Hill Road (loop) turn left

7:52: Turn left on Route 130 and pick up at Granite Hill Road, then proceed to Bristol School.

#54 Driver: Stacey Simmons

Time Stop/ Route

*PM run will include the YMCA*

7:10: Leave 123 Poor Farm Road – Proceed to Route 130. All students who live on Bay Woods Road and Poor Farm Road will ride this bus

7:25: Turn right on Route 130 and proceed to Juniper, turn around

7:35: Proceed back down Route 130 – Pick up all students on Route 130 to the Bristol Fire Station

7:37: Continue on Route 130 and turn right on Carl Bailey Road – turn around at 305 Carl Bailey Road. Turn right on Route 130 and continue to Fir Hollow Road to Harrington Road, turn right

7:49: Proceed to Pemaquid Harbor Road, turn left and turn around at Pemaquid Co-op. Continue back to Harrington Road

7:50: Turn right on Harrington Road to Route 130 turn right

7:52: Turn left on Old County Road for pick up at Carpenter’s Boat Shop, turn around and proceed to Route 130

7:55: Arrive at Bristol School.

#55 Driver: Angela Burns

Time Stop/ Route

7:05: Upper round Pond Road (Round Pond end) proceed to Bristol Mews Road turn around at boat shop

7:18: Proceed back to Rock Schoolhouse Road turn left and continue to Route 32 turn right and proceed

7:25: At Coggins Road turn right (turn around at the end) go back and turn right onto Route 32 and proceed to Round Pond Center

7:30: Turn left at Granite Hall, right on Northern Point Road, go to pick up at Leeman’s, turn around and proceed back to Route 32

Turn left and go down Route 32 to Lower Round Pond and turn right and go to Luces Mountain Road – PU turn around at Whispering Pines (dirt road on the right) then back into Luces Mountain Road – PM back in first then drop off and go back to Route 32

7:37: Continue down Route 32 to Lower Round Pond and turn right and go to Luces Mountain Road – in the AM pick up first then back into Luces Mountain Road – in the PM back in first then unload and then continue back to Route 32 and turn right

7:44: Continue down Route 32 and pick up at North Country Winds Bells and turn around

7:50: Continue on Route 32 and turn left onto Foster Road and pick up at boat shop on left before Route 130

7:55: Arrive at Bristol School.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

