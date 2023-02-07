Craft Day and Readathon at Wiscasset Elementary School Submitted article February 7, 2023 at 3:55 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Elementary School PAWS CelebrationsWhitefield School NewsBristol Students Extract DNA in Science ExperimentWildcat WeeklyEcology Club Tackles Environmental Education Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!