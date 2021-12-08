Damariscotta Montessori School Sings to Lincoln Home Residents

Students from Damariscotta Montessori School will soon sing to the residents of The Lincoln Home in Newcastle.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Montessori middle School students have been unable to do their regular visits to The Lincoln Home residents and all parties have missed this important interaction.

This year DMS will be joining with other groups to carol outside of the building. The residents will be able to open their windows to see and hear the singers. Montessori students are planning some traditional holiday music and some songs in Latin, which they have been learning as part of their regular studies. The students are thrilled to be able to bring some joy to the residents, helping them to feel more connected to the community.

Montessori education is known for its emphasis on independence, but it is less well understood that community involvement is part of independence development.

“It’s important to remember that developing autonomy alone does not tell the whole story,” said Head of School Shawnaly Tabor. “Montessori is about developing independence within a community setting. Montessori schools promote academic excellence and a love of learning but building and supporting community is equally important. True independence and community involvement go together, which is why we find our upcoming trip to The Lincoln Home so important.”

It’s not a surprise that the Damariscotta Montessori School has a strong tradition of family support, which provides an excellent model for the students.

“The school has really blossomed from our roots as home-based daycare in 1990,” Tabor said. “We are now about 100 students strong, and we would not be where we are today without the support of our families. Almost every part of our school can be traced back to our families, from the paint of the walls to our sidewalks. All around me are reminders that we are more than a school, we are a community and a partnership.”

Recently Damariscotta Montessori School held its annual Building & Grounds Day, when families came to school on a Saturday to tidy, fix, and rake.

“It’s always so uplifting when families show up to support our school. When the children see their families helping out, they are more inspired to help, too. Family support really makes a difference” said Kathy DeLorenzo, one of the lead primary teachers.

The families at Damariscotta Montessori School volunteer on the events committee, fundraising committees, and donate their time in other ways.

One student was recently inspired to do a fundraiser for the Heifer Project. He researched the charity with his family and then presented it to the head of school on his own.

“I’m so excited and happy for this project! I think it’s amazing to be able to help people get clean water and go to school!” said fifth grade student Alden Fitzgerald-Ward.

Whether they are bringing music to The Lincoln Home, volunteering their time on campus, or spear-heading their own fundraising endeavors, it’s clear that the students and families at Damariscotta Montessori School care about others and are willing to put in the work necessary to make the world a better place.

Damariscotta Montessori School serves children from 18 months through eighth grade and is certified by the Maine Department of Education and licensed by Maine Department of Health and Human Services as a childcare facility. The school is also accredited through the American Montessori Society and National Council of Private School Accreditation.

For more information, go to damariscottamontessori.org/programs.html.

