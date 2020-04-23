Damariscotta Montessori to Offer Positive Discipline Video Series

Head of School Chip DeLorenzo and Head Lower Elementary Teacher Shawnaly Tabor are filming a positive discipline YouTube series to be featured on Damariscotta Montessori School’s Facebook page. The first video explores “the brain in the palm of your hand” as a metaphor for how stress impacts our ability to think rationally and communicate calmly. Future topics will include approaches to reduce stress for the family, responding to misbehavior effectively, and building cooperation and mutual respect in children.

The goal of the series is to support families during the coronavirus pandemic. Parents may find themselves dealing with stressors such as a sudden unemployment, risking infection as essential employees, or juggling new work-from-home routines while caring for children as a result of school closures. Children, missing their routines and friends, may be misbehaving because they lack the ability to communicate their feelings.

Based on the best-selling books of Jane Nelsen, PhD, positive discipline teaches important life and social skills in a manner that is deeply considerate of both children and adults. Positive discipline encourages respectful family relationships, helps children experience a sense of connection and teaches important life skills such as compassion, problem-solving, and helpfulness.

Both DeLorenzo and Tabor are certified positive discipline trainers. DeLorenzo has taught positive discipline workshops and lectures to thousands of Montessori teachers and parents throughout the U.S. He is co-authoring a book about positive discipline for Montessori schools with founder Jane Nelson. Tabor is the lead parenting educator at the Damariscotta Montessori School, and works with other Montessori schools around the country to train teachers in the principles and practices of positive discipline. Ms. Tabor offers a seven-week class at DMS each fall which is open to all families in the community.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

