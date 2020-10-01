Damariscotta School Committee Member Resigns

The Damariscotta and Great Salt Bay school committees each have an open seat after the resignation of Kate Kastelein, effective Thursday, Oct. 1.

Damariscotta Town Manager Matt Lutkus said the town charter requires the board of selectmen to appoint a replacement until the next annual town meeting, regardless of when the term expires. Voters then elect a replacement to finish the term.

The next annual town meeting will be in June 2021, when the term would have expired anyway. Lutkus will ask the board to appoint a new school committee member Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Kastelein was elected to the committee in June 2018 and is serving her first three-year term.

Anyone who wants to serve on the Damariscotta and GSB school committees should email Lutkus at townmanager@damariscottame.com or send a letter to the town office explaining their interest no later than Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Kastelein cited the COVID-19 pandemic and a resulting increase in home and professional responsibilities as reasons why she no longer has the time to commit to school committee work.

She said she will miss serving on the committee, which she called a “really great group of people.”

“I have enjoyed my time on this board immensely, though much of it has been during a time of unprecedented turmoil, and will miss being part of such a thoughtful and dynamic group,” Kastelein said in an email announcing her resignation.

Kastelein also represents Damariscotta on the board for the Central Lincoln County School System, also known as AOS 93.

The Damariscotta School Committee will elect another representative to the AOS 93 Board after Kastelein’s replacement is appointed and sworn in, AOS 93 Superintendent Craig Jurgensen said by email.

AOS 93 includes seven towns — Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and South Bristol — with five elementary schools.

The three members of the Damariscotta School Committee, which governs secondary education for Damariscotta students, also serve on the seven-member Great Salt Bay School Committee, which governs elementary education for Bremen, Damariscotta, and Newcastle students.

The GSB School Committee has three members from Damariscotta, three from Newcastle, and one from Bremen.

